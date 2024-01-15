Eng
Russian troops carried out 45 unsuccessful assault operations on Zaporizhzhia front over last week, Ukraine says

byOlena Mukhina
15/01/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian tank frontline war
Ukrainian tank somewhere on the frontline. Credt: General Staff
On the frontlines, Russian troops and Ukrainian armed forces clashed more than 516 times during the past week. The highest number of attacks repelled by the Ukrainian Army were conducted on the Avdiivka and Mariupol fronts, said spokesperson of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Andrii Kovaliov, according to Ukrinform

“There were more than 516 combat engagements over the past week. Russian occupiers launched 106 missile and 355 aviation strikes. Russians shelled our military positions and civilian infrastructure 307 times from multiple rocket launcher systems,” Kovaliov informed.

He added that over the last seven days, Russian troops launched more than 152 attacks on Ukrainian military positions on the Avdiivka front. On the Mariupol front, 112 enemy attacks were repelled.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian invaders carried out 45 unsuccessful assault operations.

According to Kovaliov, the Russian military mainly focused on defending its existing positions and improving logistical support routes on the Kherson front.

Kovaliov also noted the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted 57 strikes on the Russian military and equipment and targeted two anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Overall, Russia lost 44 tanks, 108 armored vehicles, 81 artillery systems, four MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems), 39 UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), 125 vehicles, and 25 units of special equipment over the past week.

