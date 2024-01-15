Russian troops carried out 45 unsuccessful assault operations on Zaporizhzhia front over last week, Ukraine says

On the frontlines, Russian troops and Ukrainian armed forces clashed more than 516 times during the past week. The highest number of attacks repelled by the Ukrainian Army were conducted on the Avdiivka and Mariupol fronts, said spokesperson of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Andrii Kovaliov, according to Ukrinform.
