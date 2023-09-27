Russia builds new railway to connect Crimea to mainland Ukraine’s occupied Mariupol, Donetsk

The Russian occupiers are building a direct railroad connection to Mariupol, Volnovakha, and Donetsk, said Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to Mariupol’s exiled mayor.

The official said that if Russia successfully built the railroad, it would allow the connection of the Mariupol-Aslanove-Kalchyk-Volnovakha branch in Russia-occupied Ukraine with Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don, Russian cities.

Railroad connection from Volonovakha will link with Russia-occupied Rozovka-Melitopol, Crimea, and Donetsk.

“Direct railway links will solve the Russian issue of military and civilian logistics and reduce dependence on railroad traffic across the Crimean Bridge,” commented Petro Andriushchenko.

The Crimean Bridge is a vital connection for Russians linking the occupied peninsula with Krasnodar Krai in Russia. On 17 July, Ukraine’s Security Service and naval forces attacked the Kerch Bridge in temporarily occupied Crimea with sea drones.

On 18 July, ISW reported that the attack on the strategic Kerch Strait Bridge between Russia and occupied Crimea could hamper Russian military logistics in southern Ukraine.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Marat Khusnullin, said that one span of the damaged Crimean Bridge could not be restored. However, he said that on 15 September, Russia would launch two-way traffic on one side of the Crimean Bridge and on the other in November 2023.

On 18 August, a double attack on the Kerch Bridge occurred in temporarily occupied Crimea.

