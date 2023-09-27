Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia builds new railway to connect Crimea to mainland Ukraine’s occupied Mariupol, Donetsk

Russia is expanding its railroad track, connecting occupied areas of southern Ukraine and Russian cities, to improve and expand military logistics to the annexed Crimea.
byMaria Tril
27/09/2023
2 minute read
Source: Petro Andriushchenko
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The Russian occupiers are building a direct railroad connection to Mariupol, Volnovakha, and Donetsk, said Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to Mariupol’s exiled mayor.

The official said that if Russia successfully built the railroad, it would allow the connection of the Mariupol-Aslanove-Kalchyk-Volnovakha branch in Russia-occupied Ukraine with Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don, Russian cities.

A screenshot from DeepStatemap shows Volnovakha in Donetsk Oblast and Russian cities Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don

Railroad connection from Volonovakha will link with Russia-occupied Rozovka-Melitopol, Crimea, and Donetsk.

“Direct railway links will solve the Russian issue of military and civilian logistics and reduce dependence on railroad traffic across the Crimean Bridge,” commented Petro Andriushchenko.

The Crimean Bridge is a vital connection for Russians linking the occupied peninsula with Krasnodar Krai in Russia. On 17 July, Ukraine’s Security Service and naval forces attacked the Kerch Bridge in temporarily occupied Crimea with sea drones.

On 18 July, ISW reported that the attack on the strategic Kerch Strait Bridge between Russia and occupied Crimea could hamper Russian military logistics in southern Ukraine.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Marat Khusnullin, said that one span of the damaged Crimean Bridge could not be restored. However, he said that on 15 September, Russia would launch two-way traffic on one side of the Crimean Bridge and on the other in November 2023.

On 18 August, a double attack on the Kerch Bridge occurred in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts