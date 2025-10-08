Ukraine confirms strike on Crimean oil terminal as three-day blaze continues unchecked

An oil terminal in Feodosiia, temporarily occupied Crimea, has been burning for three days following a Ukrainian Armed Forces strike, according to the Telegram channel Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind).

"Today at 01:40, the third day began after the Armed Forces of Ukraine attack, which resulted in a fire at the oil depot," the channel reported, citing satellite imagery.

The fire at the Marine Oil Terminal has spread to a new fuel reservoir, according to reports. The blaze started after a Ukrainian drone strike overnight into 6 October.

Smoke from the fire is being carried dozens of kilometers by wind, affecting local residents. On the evening before, the smoke plume stretched 26 kilometers westward, Krymsky Veter reported.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff confirmed on 6 October that it had struck the oil and petroleum products transshipment complex in Feodosiia.

Russian occupation authorities in Crimea have remained silent on the incident, making no official statements. Occupation "authorities" and controlled media in Crimea reportedly received instructions to suppress information about the oil terminal attack and similar incidents until 8 October.