Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

A Russian small landing craft, three radars: Ukraine’s “Ghosts” erase Russian defenses in occupied Crimea (video)

Ukraine’s military drones bypassed Pantsir S1 fire to destroy high-value air defense equipment on 26 October.
byYuri Zoria
26/10/2025
2 minute read
russian boat three radars ukraine’s ghosts erase defenses occupied crimea · post drone view bk-16 landing craft moments before strike 26 2025 earlier hur capture ukraine news ukrainian reports
Drone view of a Russian BK-16 landing craft moments before the strike in occupied Crimea. 26 October 2025 or earlier. Source: HUR.
A Russian small landing craft, three radars: Ukraine’s “Ghosts” erase Russian defenses in occupied Crimea (video)

Ukraine’s military intelligence drones struck key Russian radars and a landing craft in occupied Crimea on 26 October. The drones evaded both missile strikes and small arms fire, continuing a targeted campaign to degrade Moscow’s air defense network.

This operation is part of a broader Ukrainian strategy to dismantle Russian air defense coverage in occupied southern Ukraine, including Crimea. Kyiv seeks to open corridors for its missile and long-range drone strikes on occupied territory and further on southern Russia. 

Ukrainian Ghosts hit radars and landing craft in occupied Crimea

According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, drones from its Prymary (Ghosts) special unit of  carried out new attacks in Russian-occupied Crimea, targeting and damaging multiple pieces of high-value military equipment, including three radar systems, and a Russian Navy boat.

According to the 26 October update from HUR, the strike destroyed the following Russian assets:

  • a 96L6 radar from the S-400 Triumf air defense system,
  • a P-18 Terek radar,
  • a 55Zh6U Nebo-U radar,
  • and a BK-16 landing craft.

The BK-16 is a high-speed, multipurpose amphibious landing craft with a crew of two and space for 19 troops. It is often used by the Russian Navy and Rosgvardia as a patrol boat.

Video released by HUR shows one drone dodging a missile fired from a Pantsir S1 system moments before striking a radar installation. Another scene captures a Russian landing craft attempting to fend off a drone with small arms fire before being hit.

All the attacks are filmed from the first-person view of Ukraine's long-range one-way attack drones. However, such footage consistently cuts off at the moment of impact, as the drone’s electronics gets destroyed as the UAV's warhead detonates. This makes it impossible to assess the damage unless separate reconnaissance drones are nearby. Since Crimea lies deep behind the frontline, Ukraine currently lacks confirmed long-range reconnaissance drones capable of operating that far without being exposed to Russian air defenses.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!