A Russian small landing craft, three radars: Ukraine’s “Ghosts” erase Russian defenses in occupied Crimea (video)

Ukraine’s military intelligence drones struck key Russian radars and a landing craft in occupied Crimea on 26 October. The drones evaded both missile strikes and small arms fire, continuing a targeted campaign to degrade Moscow’s air defense network.

Ukrainian Ghosts hit radars and landing craft in occupied Crimea

According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, drones from its Prymary (Ghosts) special unit of carried out new attacks in Russian-occupied Crimea, targeting and damaging multiple pieces of high-value military equipment, including three radar systems, and a Russian Navy boat.

According to the 26 October update from HUR, the strike destroyed the following Russian assets:

a 96L6 radar from the S-400 Triumf air defense system,

a P-18 Terek radar,

a 55Zh6U Nebo-U radar,

and a BK-16 landing craft.

The BK-16 is a high-speed, multipurpose amphibious landing craft with a crew of two and space for 19 troops. It is often used by the Russian Navy and Rosgvardia as a patrol boat.

Video released by HUR shows one drone dodging a missile fired from a Pantsir S1 system moments before striking a radar installation. Another scene captures a Russian landing craft attempting to fend off a drone with small arms fire before being hit.