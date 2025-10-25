“Demilitarization” of Russia’s air defenses continues — new SBU strike disables S-300/400 launcher under night sky (video)

A bomber drone of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) damaged a Russian S-300 or S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile launcher overnight. The SBU showed the strike in a video compilation of its drone attacks on various Russian equipment. The agency didn't specify in which sector of the front and when exactly it occurred. S-300 and S-400 systems are long-range Soviet-developed and modernized surface-to-air missile systems designed to intercept aircraft and missiles.

The strike took place amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, as both sides keep their rear areas covered with advanced air defense systems, making it impossible for either to gain air superiority even on the frontline. Ukraine continues to deplete Russia's air defense, especially in occupied southern Ukraine, to make corridors for more successful missile and long-range drone attacks against occupied Crimea and Russia's south.

SBU's video also shows the FPV and bomber drone attacks on several other pieces of Russian equipment, including tanks, vehicles, and a motor pool belonging to the occupying forces. Unlike most FPV drone footage, the SBU’s clips of FPV strikes include not only the FPV view that ends at the moment of impact but also additional reconnaissance drone footage showing the resulting explosion.

"We continue to work and mercilessly avenge the invaders,” SBU noted.

Ukrainian drone damages launcher on combat duty

According to Militarnyi, the SBU’s bomber drone hit a launcher that was on combat duty. The drone dropped two small bombs, which struck the launcher vehicle but did not trigger the detonation of the nearby missile containers.

The footage published by the SBU shows that the attack took place at night. The launchers were first detected by a reconnaissance aircraft equipped with a thermal camera. After locating the targets, operators deployed the bomber drone to neutralize them.

Militarnyi concluded that the strike likely caused temporary disabling of the launcher rather than its complete destruction. The video does not allow confirmation whether the targeted system was an S-300 or a newer S-400 launcher.