Russian Su-24M aircraft downed near Bakhmut – Ukraine Air Force

The Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces says Ukrainian air defenses have destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber in the area of the besieged city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.
“On 28 March 2023, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber. It occurred around 13:30 in the direction of Bakhmut,” the Command’s Facebook message reads.
Another Russian Su-34 was destroyed on 3 March near occupied Yenakiieve, Donetsk Oblast.
