ISW: Ukrainians continue counteroffensive, advance in east, south

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on 11 September and have reportedly advanced near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the US-based Institute for the Study of War says.

Ukrainian military officials announced on September 11 that Ukrainian forces have liberated 2 square kilometers of territory in the Bakhmut direction over the past week and have made gains near Klishchiivka (6km southwest of Bakhmut) and Andriiivka (9km southwest of Bakhmut).

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar also stated that Ukrainian forces have gained a total of 4.8 square kilometers in the Tavriisk (Zaporizhzhia) operational direction over the past week, particularly south of Robotyne (10km south of Orikhiv) and west of Verbove (20km southeast of Orikhiv).

Read also: