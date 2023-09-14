Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberate Andriyivka in Donetsk Oblast (UPDATED)

Ukraine is gradually increasing pressure on the flanks around Bakhmut, threatening to encircle the town.
Serge Havrylets
14/09/2023
Andiyivka
Andiyivka in the Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine). Map by Deep State.
Ukraine’s Armed Forces have liberated Andriyivka in the Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine), according to the Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar.

The Ukrainian troops keep advancing on the flank south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Oblast, Hanna Maliar reported.

“We are moving forward in the Bakhmut sector. On the northern flank, the enemy is trying to recapture lost ground. On the southern flank, we are successfully advancing,” Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram.

Heavy fighting continues in the areas of Andriyivka, Kurdiumivka, and Klishchiyivka near Bakhmut, according to Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister. Ukrainian troops consolidate their positions south of Bakhmut, Hanna Maliar reported.

Despite its little tactical and strategic importance for both sides, Bakhmut became the longest and bloodiest siege of the Russian all-out war against Ukraine. The battle for this emblematic Ukrainian stronghold started in August 2022 and lasted more than nine months before the Russian army captured the town in May 2023. The Russian army is slowly but steadily losing ground in this area.

Update: an hour later, after the Deputy Defense Minister’s announcement about the liberation of Andriyivka, the command of the Ukrainian Third Assault Brigade, which is fighting in the Bakhmut sector, claimed the statement about the Ukrainian liberation of this town was premature. The Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, corrected her statement on the liberation of Andriyivka, noting that fighting is still ongoing in the city and that Ukrainian troops do not have complete control over it.

