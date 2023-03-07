Russia lost around 30 thousand troops during attacks on Bakhmut – Sabbagh

Russia razes Bakhmut to the ground. Photo by UNIAN/Telegram

Russian forces have taken 20 000 to 30 000 casualties trying to capture Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine), according to unnamed Western officials, the journalist of the Guardian Dan Sabbagh said.

“Russia has taken 20,000 to 30,000 casualties in trying to take Bakhmut, killed to wounded ratio could be worse than one to three – Western officials, speaking on condition of anonymity,” Sabbagh wrote on Twitter.

Sabbagh noted that his sources shared no equivalent figure for Ukrainian losses in and around Bakhmut. The Western officials that Sabbagh referred to told him that Ukraine’s casualties are less than those of the Russian forces lost.

“But others have spoken of five Russians to one Ukrainian and even higher. Hard to assess in this hell on earth fighting,” Sabbagh added with a reference to the Western officials he spoke to.

Battle for Bakhmut “may well last for another month,” or “Ukrainians could decide to leave within a week,” the unnamed official told Sabbagh.

Related:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Bakhmut, Russian invasion of Ukraine