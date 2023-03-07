Ukraine stabilized northern defensive perimeter of Bakhmut- British intelligence

In its daily report, the British Defense Intelligence reports that the Ukrainian defence of Bakhmut continues to degrade forces on both sides.

“Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces likely stabilized their defensive perimeter following previous Russian advances into the north of the town.

A Russian strike destroyed a bridge over the only paved supply road into Bakhmut still under Ukrainian control around 02 March. Muddy conditions are likely hampering Ukrainian resupply efforts as they increasingly resort to using unpaved tracks.

Public disagreements between the Wagner Group and Russian Ministry of Defence over the allocation of munitions highlights the difficulty in sustaining the high levels of personnel and ammunition required to advance with their current tactics.”

A map of the Russian offensive on Bakhmut as of 2 March 2023. Credit: militaryland ~

Yesterday, Ukraine’s top generals vowed to continue defending Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian outpost has been visited by Ukraine’s ground forces commander.

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was of more symbolic than operational importance, and its fall would not necessarily mean that Moscow had regained the initiative in the war.

Russia lost five times more soldiers under Bakhmut than Ukraine, NATO estimates

 

