General Staff: Ukrainian offensive makes Russians retreat south of Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces pushed Russian troops out of their positions south of Bakhmut (eastern Ukraine), the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 7 September 2023.

Over the last day, there were around 34 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched four missiles and 62 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 26 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. Russian Air Force launched an air strike near Ivanivske. More than 15 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, and Pivnichne. In turn, Ukrainian assault operations yielded “partial success” south of Bakhmut, pushing the Russian troops out of their positions and consolidating Ukrainian positions in the area, the General Staff reported.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Ukrainian Army continued to hold back Russian forces near Mariyinka and Krasnohorivka. Russian Air Force launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. More than ten towns, including Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Pobieda, suffered from the Russian artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near Synkivka in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery to shell the ten towns, including Krasne Pershe, Kamiyanka, Fyholivka, and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Novokalynove and Avdiyivka. Russian Air Force launched an air strike near Avdiyivka. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than ten towns, including Novokalynove, Stepove, Keramik, Avdiyivka, and Sievierne.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), the Ukrainian Army repelled Russian attacks near Novoiehorivka in the Luhansk Oblast, according to the General Staff. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Verkhniokamianske in the Donetsk Oblast. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled more than ten settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Vesele, Yampolivka, and Verkhniokamianske in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Ukrainian Army continued to hold back Russian forces near Prechystivka in the Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces launched an air strike near Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast. Russian artillery shelled over ten towns, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Russian army launched air strikes near Mala Tokmachka, Omelnyk, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over ten settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Olhivske, Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), Russia’s Air Force launched air strikes near Popivka in the Chernihiv Oblast, Hrabovske and Starykove in the Sumy Oblast and Hranova in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than 25 settlements, including Bleshnia in the Chernihiv Oblast; Kozache, Uhroyidy, and Hrabovske in the Sumy Oblast; and Udy, Veterynarne, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, and Budarky in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian army launched air strikes near Kozatske and Odradokamianka. Antonivka, Kherson, Veletynske, and Tomyna Balka in the Kherson Oblast suffered from the Russian artillery and mortar fire.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors in northern Ukraine remained unchanged, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.