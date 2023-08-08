Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Military: Ukrainian forces hold initiative in Donetsk’s Bakhmut sector

Amidst formidable Russian resistance, Ukrainian forces maintain their strategic initiative in the Bakhmut sector of Donetsk Oblast, according to the Ukrainian military.
byYuri Zoria
08/08/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian military
Ukrainian military. Credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops retain the initiative in the Bakhmut sector, Donetsk Oblast, despite formidable resistance from Russians. This is according to Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who stated it on the national telethon, Ukrainska Pravda reports.

Cherevatyi said:

  • “The Bakhmut sector remains an area where our Defense Forces hold the initiative. The enemy puts up a desperate resistance, which includes using all types of artillery from mortars to multiple rocket launchers.”
  • Russian forces “attacked our positions 508 times over the last day, six air raids took place, 16 engagements took place, during which 65 invaders were killed, 120 wounded, and three captured, and an enemy tank, a self-propelled artillery system Gvozdika, one Msta-B artillery piece, a field ammunition depot, and five trucks were destroyed.
  • “Also, symbolically (8 August is the Day of Ukrainian Communications and Cyber Security Troops), an enemy communication hub was destroyed.”

According to Cherevatyi, Ukrainian artillerymen overwhelm the enemy’s artillery with the quality and “filigree” in performing their tasks.

