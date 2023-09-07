Ukrainian flag is flying once again over two villages in ‘gray zone’ (VIDEO)

🇺🇦Бійці «Сталевого Кордону» Гвардії наступу підняли український прапор в населених пунктах Строївка та Тополі!



Населені пункти знаходяться на кордоні з рф у так званій «сірій зоні».



Честь. pic.twitter.com/cwMks1m3uQ — МВС України (@MVS_UA) September 7, 2023

Ukrainian flags are once again waving over the villages of Stroyivka and Topoli in the Kharkiv Oblast, located in the so-called ‘gray zone’ near the border with Russia. The villages were liberated from the Russian occupiers last year, but it was dangerous to enter there due to large-scale mining. However, Ukrainian border guards found a way to do so and raised national flags there.

The Russian army occupied a large part of the Kharkiv Oblast at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated these territories in September 2022.

Read more: