Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukrainian flag is flying once again over two villages in ‘gray zone’ (VIDEO)

Ukrainian border guards raised the blue and yellow flag in two villages in the Kharkiv Oblast near the Russian border. The video was posted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
07/09/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukrainian flags are once again waving over the villages of Stroyivka and Topoli in the Kharkiv Oblast, located in the so-called ‘gray zone’ near the border with Russia. The villages were liberated from the Russian occupiers last year, but it was dangerous to enter there due to large-scale mining. However, Ukrainian border guards found a way to do so and raised national flags there. 

The Russian army occupied a large part of the Kharkiv Oblast at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated these territories in September 2022.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts