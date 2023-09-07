Ukrainian flag is flying once again over two villages in ‘gray zone’ (VIDEO)

Ukrainian flags are once again waving over the villages of Stroyivka and Topoli in the Kharkiv Oblast, located in the so-called ‘gray zone’ near the border with Russia. The villages were liberated from the Russian occupiers last year, but it was dangerous to enter there due to large-scale mining. However, Ukrainian border guards found a way to do so and raised national flags there.
The Russian army occupied a large part of the Kharkiv Oblast at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated these territories in September 2022.
