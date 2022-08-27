Russians torture Zaporizhzhia NPP personnel ahead of IAEA visit – Telegraph

Employees of the nuclear power plant told The Telegraph that the Russian intelligence services are torturing the workers of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to force them not to tell IAEA inspectors about the safety risks at the plant stemming from Russian occupation.

According to the employees, Russian occupiers arrest Ukrainian personnel, send them “to the basement.” Afterward, people come back after these ‘conversations’ in the basement and don’t say a word at all, the employees told.

Provocations during the IAEA visit, planned for next week, are prepared as well, the employees told. In particular, the invaders plan to reduce the presence of Ukrainian personnel to a minimum and in each room of the control center “to place several Russian representatives who will shout loudly that they have been waiting for ‘liberation’ from the regime in Kyiv.”

