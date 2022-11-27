Russian breakthrough unlikely at Vuhledar, south-central Donetsk Oblast – British Intelligence ~~

Situation in Ukraine's south as of 27 November 2022. Map: DeepState
Recently, the area has seen intense fighting with Russian troops suffering heavy casualties.
The Ministry tweeted:
- The area around the towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar in south-central Donetsk Oblast has been the scene of intense combat over the last two weeks, though little territory has changed hands.
- Both Russia and Ukraine have significant forces committed to this sector, with Russian Naval Infantry having suffered heavy casualties.
- This area remains heavily contested, likely partially because Russia assesses the area has potential as a launch point for a future major advance north to capture the remainder of Ukrainian-held Donetsk Oblast. However, Russia is unlikely to be able to concentrate sufficient quality forces to achieve an operational breakthrough.
