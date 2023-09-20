Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Four civilians killed in Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast

Russian troops shelled two settlements in Donetsk Oblast with mortar systems, killing four civilians
byIryna Voichuk
20/09/2023
1 minute read
Civilian killed by Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast on 20 September. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Donetsk Oblast
On 20 September, Russian troops shelled Toretsk and Pivnichne settlements in Donetsk Oblast with 2S4 Tulpan mortar systems, killing four civilians, the Prosecutor’s Office of Donetsk Oblast reported.

Civilians killed by Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast on 20 September. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Donetsk Oblast

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Russians hit Toretsk and its vicinities with a 240-mm 3F2 active-reactive mine of the 2S4 Tulip mortar system.

One of the shells struck a private house in Toretsk, killing a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

Civilian killed by Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast on 20 September. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Donetsk Oblast

Two civilians, an 84-year-old woman and her 60-year-old son, were killed by a shell that hit one of the streets of Pivnichne.

The shelling destroyed several houses and damaged outbuildings, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Aftermath of Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast on 20 September. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Donetsk Oblast

