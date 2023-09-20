Four civilians killed in Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast

On 20 September, Russian troops shelled Toretsk and Pivnichne settlements in Donetsk Oblast with 2S4 Tulpan mortar systems, killing four civilians, the Prosecutor’s Office of Donetsk Oblast reported.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Russians hit Toretsk and its vicinities with a 240-mm 3F2 active-reactive mine of the 2S4 Tulip mortar system.

One of the shells struck a private house in Toretsk, killing a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man.

Two civilians, an 84-year-old woman and her 60-year-old son, were killed by a shell that hit one of the streets of Pivnichne.

The shelling destroyed several houses and damaged outbuildings, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Read also: