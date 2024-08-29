ISW: Russian forces making significant gains toward Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces entrenching in Kursk Oblast

Recent reports from Russian military bloggers suggest a shift in the dynamics of the conflict in Kursk Oblast, Russia. According to these sources, the tempo of Ukrainian attacks in the region has noticeably decreased, with Ukrainian forces now focusing on consolidating their positions in areas they’ve recently seized.

As reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on 28 August, the intensity of Ukrainian offensive operations within the Kursk Oblast salient has reportedly diminished, with Ukrainian troops now attempting to hold and fortify select areas. This change in tactics indicates a possible transition from an offensive posture to a more defensive one, at least in the short term.

Some Russian sources claim that their forces are gradually stabilizing the situation in Kursk Oblast. Geolocated footage from 28 August shows Russian forces operating in eastern Korenevo, suggesting that Ukrainian forces may have withdrawn from this area, allowing Russian troops to regain some lost positions.

However, the situation remains fluid. Russian military bloggers report ongoing Ukrainian advancements in various locations, including:

East and northeast of Korenevo: past Vetreno, Kremyanskoye, and Sheptukhovka

Northeast of Sudzha: within western Nechayev and eastern Cherkasskoye Porechnoye

Southeast of Sudzha: in fields south of Spalnoye

Russian sources also claim that their forces have repelled Ukrainian attempts to cross the international border near Zhuravlevka in Belgorod Oblast.

It’s important to note that these reports come primarily from Russian sources and have not been independently verified. The situation in Kursk Oblast remains dynamic, and the true extent of Ukrainian entrenchment efforts is difficult to ascertain definitively.

Russian forces make significant advances near Pokrovsk

Russian Armed Forces have reportedly made substantial tactical gains southeast of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, potentially altering the dynamics of the conflict in this sector.

Geolocated footage from 28 August indicates that Russian troops have advanced into central Memryk, southeast of Pokrovsk. Russian military bloggers claim that Russian forces have completely captured the settlement, though this claim remains unverified.

Further advances have been reported southeast of Krasnyi Yar along Artema (Vyshneva) Street, which leads from Krasnyi Yar to Hrodivka, east of Pokrovsk. Russian sources assert that their forces have reached the Zhuravka River in central Hrodivka and the southern outskirts of Myrnohrad, east of Pokrovsk.

Significant developments have also been reported in Novohrodivka, southeast of Pokrovsk. Elements of the Russian 27th Motorized Rifle Division, supported by the 114th Motorized Rifle Brigade, are reportedly pushing along the railway in eastern Novohrodivka.

Perhaps most notably, Russian and some Ukrainian sources report that Russian forces have reached the eastern outskirts of Selydove, further southeast of Pokrovsk. They claim to be advancing into the town following Ukrainian withdrawals from some positions in eastern Selydove. While visual confirmation of Russian forces in Selydove is still lacking, Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets reports that elements of the Russian 90th Tank Division, supported by the 27th Motorized Rifle Division, have managed to break through towards Selydove from the north along the E50 Selydove-Karlivka route.

The Ukrainian General Staff has reported a high rate of Russian attacks northeast, east, and southeast of Pokrovsk, with over half of the Russian ground attacks in the Pokrovsk direction on 28 August concentrated near Selydove and Novohrodivka.

These advances, if confirmed, represent a significant shift in the frontline in this area and could potentially threaten Ukrainian positions in the broader Donetsk Oblast. However, the fluid nature of the conflict means that the situation could change rapidly, and these gains may yet be contested or reversed by Ukrainian forces.

Related: