The Latest

Russian shelling of Kherson kills police sergeant

byIryna Voichuk
19/09/2023
1 minute read
Consequences of Russian shelling of Kherson on 19 September. Credit: Ihor Klymenko/TG channel
Russian troops shelled Kherson City’s Korabelnyi district, hitting a trolleybus. A 49-year-old police sergeant was killed, and two civilians were wounded, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reported.

Russian artillery struck a trolleybus carrying passengers and a warehouse, causing a fire.

“A warehouse building is on fire due to an enemy hit. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire over an area of about 1000 square meters,” Klymneko wrote on his Telegram channel.

The 33-year-old and 57-year-old injured civilians were hospitalized, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

