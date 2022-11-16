Ukrainian rocket and artillery units attacked Kinburn Spit, Nova Kakhovka, Oleshky in occupied south – OpCommand South

Situation in Ukraine's South as of 14 November 2022, map: DeepState. Red: Russian-occupied, blue: recently liberated, green: long liberated. Red circle: Kinburn Spit.

The Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports that on 15 November, Ukrainian troops carried out more than 50 rocket and artillery attacks on the Russian forces on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River and in the Kinburn Spit. The latter is the last part of Mykolaiv Oblast that still remains under Russian control.

“During the day, the rocket and artillery units of the Defense Forces carried out fire attacks on the enemy’s positions and areas of concentration of manpower, equipment, and weapons on the left bank of the Dnipro and in the area of ​​the Kinburn spit, and performed more than half a hundred fire missions,” the Command wrote.

In recent days, there were mostly Russian speculations that the Ukrainians might have carried out a landing operation on the Kinburn Spit and even advanced up to Hola Prystan, which hasn’t been confirmed so far.

According to the Command South, the result of the attacks is the elimination of 17 Russian troops, destruction or damage to 15 units of transport and armored vehicles, two self-propelled guns, and one reconnaissance UAV Orlan-10.

“Additionally, two ammunition depots were destroyed, in Nova Kakhovka and Oleshky. The rest of the losses of the enemy are being investigated,” the Command wrote.

Tags: Kherson Oblast, Kinburn Spit, Mykolaiv Oblast