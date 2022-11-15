Russians stepping back 15-20 km away from the shore on Dnipro’s eastern bank due to Ukrainian artillery activity – OpCommand South (updated)

Situation in Kherson Oblast. the black circle shows the range of the M777 howitzers with the M107 155 mm projectile from the area of Kherson. Map: DeepState.

The Russian occupation troops in Kherson Oblast are dropping back 15-20 km away from the established defense lines on the eastern left bank of the Dnipro River in order to protect themselves from the shelling of the Ukrainian military, but the latter is taking the enemy’s logistics under fire control, according to Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Ukraine’s south. She said it on Espresso TV on 15 November.

“Hypothetically, [Russians] can threaten [Kherson], because the distance allows them to use various types of weapons, but we also do not stand still and use counter-battery fire, we also have something to respond with. In connection with this, there is a certain activity of enemy troops on the left bank of the Dnipro regarding moving 15-20 km deep away from the shore,” she said.

Humeniuk said that Ukraine’s Armed Forces are taking the enemy’s logistical land routes under fire control, so there will be no easy delivery of spare parts and ammunition for the occupiers.

According to her, carrying out the stabilization measures is ongoing in the de-occupied territories on the right (western) bank of the Dnipro, the area of which is more than 4,870 square kilometers.

Update:

The claim that Russians are pulling back south away from the Dnipro River is partially confirmed by Russia’s TASS report that the occupation administration of the city of Nova Kakhovka facing the liberated town of Kozatske across the Dnipro has left the city:

“Due to the constant shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, employees of the [Russian occupation] administration of Nova Kakhovka left the city and relocated to safe areas of the region,” TASS wrote.

