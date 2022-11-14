Ukrainian flag officially raised in liberated Kherson during Zelenskyy’s visit — video

President Zelenskyy visited recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson, currently located a few kilometers from the Russian troops who are across the Dnipro river.

During Zelenskyy’s visit, the Ukrainian flag was officially raised in the city. President also awarded some of the soldiers and commanders who were distinguished during the operation to liberate Kherson.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1592121381990584322