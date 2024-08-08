Eng
US says Ukraine didn’t notify about alleged Kursk incursion 

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that Ukraine alone makes the decisions in this operation, however the US policy about weapons restrictions remains unchanged – Ukraine is not allowed to strike deep inside Russian territory.
byVira Kravchuk
08/08/2024
2 minute read
US State Department, Matthew Miller
US State Department, Matthew Miller. Source: screenshot from the YouTube video “Department Press Briefing, at the Department of State
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Ukraine did not notify the United States about any operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and Ukraine is responsible for conducting these operations and commenting on them.

This comes as on 6 August, Ukrainian troops allegedly breached the border in the Russian Kursk Oblast located near the Ukrainian northeastern border and allegedly established a foothold in some villages.

Speaking at a briefing on Wednesday, 7 August, Miller confirmed that the US had not received warnings about possible operations on Russian territory.

“It’s not unusual for Ukrainians not to notify their exact tactics before they execute them… Sometimes we’re in communication with them, sometimes we are not,”  Miller stated. 

He emphasized that while the US provides Ukraine with means and advice, decisions on daily tactics and strikes are appropriately made by Ukraine itself.

When asked whether alleged Ukrainian actions in Kursk violate US restrictions on using American weapons to strike inside Russian territory, Miller stressed that Washington’s policy in this regard remains unchanged,

“I will answer this way. Nothing in our policy has changed, and with the actions they [Ukrainians] are taking today, they’re not violating our policy,” Miller said. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the situation in Kursk Oblast a “massive provocation.”

European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs Peter Stano stated that Ukraine has the right to self-defense, including strikes on Russian territory, according to Suspilne.

 

