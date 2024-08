Ukraine seizes Russian Volnorez anti-drone EW system with docs in Kursk Oblast

In August 2024, Ukrainian military forces successfully seized a Russian Volnorez electronic warfare system in the Kursk oblast, complete with its accompanying documentation. The system was reportedly found in its original packaging, as revealed by Ukrainian journalist Yurii Butusov, who shared video footage of the captured equipment.

The Volnorez system, first observed in use by Russian forces in autumn 2023, is designed to create a virtual protective dome around its carrier, primarily tanks, to shield them from drone attacks. It operates specifically to combat First-Person View (FPV) drones, which have become increasingly prevalent in modern warfare, Militarnyi reports.

According to the captured documentation, the Volnorez system operates in two specific frequency bands: 390-510MHz and 750-1050MHz. The device is constructed as a cone-shaped apparatus that attaches to a tank’s armor using magnets.

When activated, the Volnorez system aims to disrupt the communication between an incoming drone and its control station, causing the drone to veer off course and allowing the protected vehicle to avoid being hit. This is particularly effective against the DIY-made FPV strike drones currently employed by both sides in the conflict, which typically fall to the ground immediately upon losing signal.

However, Militarnyi says, more sophisticated civilian drones, such as the Mavic 3, are programmed to hover in place or return to their launch point when they lose communication with their operators.

Later Yurii Butusov also shared photos of another captured Russian EW system, K-8 Kapyushon, produced by NPO “Kilovatt”, which is installed on vehicles and military equipment, covers most radio frequencies in the range of 400 – 5900 MHz.