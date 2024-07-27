Ukrainian electronic warfare units thwart nearly 8,000 Russian drone missions in a week

Over the week from July 18 to 24, Ukrainian electronic warfare (EW) units successfully disrupted almost 8,000 Russian reconnaissance and FPV drone missions, according to a report from General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

This report underscores the growing strength of Ukrainian electronic warfare, which previously was relatively weak in the Ukrainian army. At the same time, the report showcases the scale of Russian drone use, now reaching 1,000 drones per day.

The breakdown of the thwarted drones includes 4,313 fixed-wing drones and 3,603 FPV drones. Additionally, Ukrainian EW and electronic intelligence units identified 43 enemy electronic warfare stations during the same period.

Gen. Pavliuk expressed his gratitude to the EW units for their constant and effective combat operations. He emphasized the crucial role these units play in saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, securing positions and weaponry, and enabling Ukrainian forces to successfully carry out both defensive and offensive tasks.

“You are saving the lives of our brothers and sisters in arms, protecting our positions and armaments, and allowing our units to successfully complete their defensive and offensive missions,” Pavliuk stated in a Facebook post.

Related: