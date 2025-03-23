Support us on Patreon
Chaotic drone arsenal gives Ukraine tactical surprise advantage

Ukraine’s diverse drone industry complicates Russian countermeasures, but creates challenges for operators managing varying systems and quality, Business Insider says.
byYuri Zoria
23/03/2025
4 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers with a heavy drone. Photo: General Staff via Facebook
Business Insider reports that Ukraine’s drone manufacturing landscape resembles a “chaotic arsenal” like a “spilled toolbox,” with hundreds of manufacturers producing various drone types domestically. This distributed production model creates both advantages and challenges for Ukrainian forces fighting against Russia’s invasion.

As the Russo-Ukrainian all-out war continues, Ukraine’s focus on enhancing drone technology reflects the growing importance of unmanned warfare on the battlefield. Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

According to Ukrainian officials, more than 96% of the 1.5 million drones purchased last year were of Ukrainian origin, produced by countless operations, some operating from workshops, garages, and basements across the country. Dimko Zhluktenko, a drone operator with Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, told Business Insider that Ukraine’s distributed approach is advantageous.

The fragmented production of drones offers several tactical advantages for Ukraine. James Patton Rogers, a drone expert at the Cornell Brooks Tech Policy Institute, told Business Insider that Russia would have an easier time countering Ukrainian drones if fewer models were used, as it could more easily target specific types. Additionally, the decentralized manufacturing protects Ukraine’s production capabilities from Russian attacks, as it is much harder to pinpoint and eliminate multiple production sites compared to targeting a single large factory.

Zhluktenko emphasized that competition among Ukrainian manufacturers “increases innovation,” with companies regularly unveiling new technologies such as AI-powered drones, GPS-independent models, fiber-optic drones, unmanned ground vehicles, and naval drones targeting Russian warships. The strong connection between manufacturers and frontline troops allows for quick feedback and adaptation. Zhluktenko described having a “direct chat with the manufacturers of the drone” he was using, noting that they are “very open to feedback.

Operational challenges

Despite its advantages, Ukraine’s diverse drone ecosystem creates operational challenges. Alexander Pyslar, a Ukrainian platoon commander, noted the “significant problem” of constantly fine-tuning various drones.

Samuel Bendett, drone expert with the Center for Naval Analyse, explained that this fragmentation means soldiers often receive less battle-tested equipment, while Rogers highlighted that operators must master different drone types to use them effectively on the battlefield.

Drones have significantly transformed combat in Ukraine, according to Pyslar, with adaptations for tasks like mine laying, evacuating wounded, and ground combat. An anonymous Ukrainian operator added that the goal is to minimize casualties by deploying “as many drones as possible.”

