Canada becomes the second country to commit to funding Ukrainian weapons production

In a significant show of support for Ukraine’s ongoing struggle for freedom, Canadian Minister of National Defense Bill Blair announced a contribution of $2.1 million towards the production of drones for the Ukrainian defense sector. The announcement came during a session of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, highlighting Canada’s commitment to the Ukrainian cause.

“Ukrainians have been relentless in their fight for freedom, democracy, and a rules-based international order that secures all of us. On the two-year anniversary of the Defense Contact Group, Canada reaffirms its support for Ukraine until victory is achieved,” said Minister Blair.

This contribution is part of the “ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom” initiative, a global fundraising campaign aimed at raising $10 billion this year for the production of Ukrainian weaponry.

Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshev, expressed gratitude for Canada’s decision, reflecting on his interactions with Minister Blair. “I remember our first conversation right after the announcement of the Canadian drones allocation. I thanked him, of course, but also showed him Ukrainian alternatives—drones that we can produce right now, which are on par with the Canadian models. My proposal was simple: to purchase some of the drones for Ukraine from Ukrainian companies. This would not only allow us to quickly produce and deliver the necessary equipment to our defense forces but also support the Ukrainian economy. Bill was interested—and today, we have Canada’s official decision, for which I am even more grateful,” stated Minister Kamyshev.

This development has been met with widespread appreciation within Ukraine, including thanks extended to the entire Canadian team, the President of Ukraine, and officials from the Office of the President, the Prime Ministers’ Office, the Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Economy, and others involved.

It is noteworthy that Denmark was the first country to allocate funds for the purchase of Ukrainian-made weapons for the Ukrainian military, with a commitment of $28.5 million. This ongoing international support underscores the global commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and defense capabilities in the face of challenges.

Denmark has recently committed $28.5 million to Ukraine as part of a new aid package, with funds specifically earmarked for the procurement of weapons produced by Ukrainian manufacturers. This marked the first instance where another country has financed the purchase of military products from Ukrainian companies for Ukraine’s Defense Forces, as was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin highlighted the significance of this contribution, noting that it supports both Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion and bolsters the underfunded Ukrainian arms industry.

Despite the Ukrainian defense industry having a capacity of about $20 billion, currently only $6 billion is available for arms procurement, leaving two-thirds of the country’s production capacity idle.

Denmark’s funding is the inaugural donation to the “ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom” campaign, aiming to raise $10 billion for Ukrainian weapons production this year. Minister Kamyshin expressed profound gratitude towards Denmark for its pioneering role and ongoing support in Ukraine’s war with Russia.

