Defense Ministry: Ukraine to receive 450 SkyRanger unmanned aerial systems from Canada in summer

Canada will send 450 SkyRanger R70 multi-mission Unmanned Aerial Systems to Ukraine this summer, while Lithuania will allocate 3 million euros for FPV drones, according to the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

In February 2024, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced that Canada would deliver 800 such systems to Kyiv. The country would fund the transfer through $500 million in military assistance allocated earlier.

SkyRanger R70 is a multi-mission unmanned aerial system developed by the US company Teledyne FLIR. It includes multirotor unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of vertical takeoff and landing and performing reconnaissance and logistical tasks, as per mil.in.ua.

The UAVs are equipped with an autonomous navigation system, allowing them to operate under manual or autonomous control without relying on satellite signals.

The manufacturer claims that an onboard computer of a system is capable of automatically detecting targets up to 5 km away and identifying up to 10 moving objects simultaneously.

SkyRanger R70 UAVs feature a frame made of carbon fiber and magnesium. They can operate at altitudes of up to 4500 meters above sea level and withstand sustained winds of 65 km/h and gusts of up to 90 km/h.

The UAVs are capable of carrying payloads of up to 3.5 kg, allowing their platform to be used not only for reconnaissance but also as a means of cargo delivery or for dropping ammunition.

Also, the ministry confirmed that The Netherlands and Germany would purchase RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones worth €200 million together with the Dutch government.

The Danish company Sky-Watch produces RQ-35 Heidrun drones for conducting reconnaissance and detecting targets at low altitudes. It’s a small drone which can be launched from the hand. It collects data and streams video across distances up to 30 km, while the generation of new 2D/3D mapping material reaches up to 25 kilometers.

In addition, Germany will send VECTOR 211 reconnaissance UAVs to Ukraine, the steering group of the Drone Coalition informed after the 14 April meeting.

“The situation on the front lines is changing daily, with the enemy continuing to target civilian objects, particularly the energy infrastructure. We need tools for an asymmetric response. The time for discussing solutions is running out; we need it now,” said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Katerina Chernogorenko, addressing the participants at the meeting.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds urged the participants not to forget that the war in Ukraine continues and to unite efforts to help the country repel Russia’s aggression.

The Drone Coalition was officially launched within the framework of Ukraine’s Defense Contact Group. Led by the United Kingdom and Latvia, it includes Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, and Sweden. It aims to scale up drone production with the collective goal of delivering one million drones to Ukraine.

Earlier, Canada said it would provide Ukraine with advanced night vision equipment and allocate nearly $30 million for a Czech-led initiative to supply artillery shells to Ukraine. Valued at approximately $5.5 million, the devices will be sourced from Canadian company Twenty20 Insight Inc.

The Czech-led initiative aims to deliver about 800,000 artillery ammunition to Ukraine, addressing one of the country’s most pressing defensive requirements.

