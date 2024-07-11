Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian GRU’s sabotage recruitment in Baltics exposed by journalists

Investigative journalists expose how Russia’s GRU recruited Baltic locals for sabotage, including a firebomb attack on a military facility in Kyiv, as detailed in court documents.
byYuri Zoria
11/07/2024
2 minute read
russian gru's sabotage recruitment baltics exposed journalists illustration rebaltica tituls-1
Illustration by Re:Baltica.
Russian GRU’s sabotage recruitment in Baltics exposed by journalists

Journalists from The Insider, Re:Baltica, and Delfi have exposed how Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency is recruiting individuals from the Baltic states for sabotage operations in Ukraine and other Western countries, according to an investigative report. Detailed findings, including Latvian and Estonian court documents, reveal a systematic approach to undermine Western support for Ukraine through acts of vandalism and arson.

One notable incident uncovered in the investigation was a firebombing of an undisclosed military facility in Kyiv by a Latvian national, carried out just a month before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This act was part of a broader campaign by the GRU to destabilize regions strategically important to NATO and Ukraine.

The investigation also highlighted a specific case where a homeowner in the village of Rembate, Latvia, found a note with detailed instructions for photographing the Lielvārde Military Airfield. This note, accidentally left by a recruited Latvian saboteur, prompted an immediate response from Latvian Military Intelligence and Security Service, unveiling a network of Baltic nationals involved in espionage activities.

Surveillance operations and court documents cited by the journalists show that these recruitment efforts are part of what Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has described as a “shadow war” waged by the Kremlin. The GRU’s tactics include using social media platforms like Telegram to identify and instruct potential saboteurs, with payments often made in cryptocurrency.

The report covers various other sabotage operations linked to the GRU across NATO countries, including arson attacks on a shopping mall in Warsaw, an IKEA warehouse in Vilnius, and a museum in Riga.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts