NYT: Russia conducts sabotage operations across Europe to undermine support for Ukraine

US and allied intelligence officials are tracking an increase in low-level sabotage operations in Europe that they say are part of a Russian campaign to undermine support for Ukraine’s war effort.
The covert operations have mostly been arsons or attempted arsons targeting a wide range of sites, including a warehouse in England, a paint factory in Poland, homes in Latvia and, most oddly, an Ikea store in Lithuania.
As reported by the New York Times.
While the acts might appear random, American and European security officials say they are part of a concerted effort by Russia to slow arms transfers to Kyiv and create the appearance of growing European opposition to support for Ukraine. And the officials say Russia’s military intelligence arm, the G.R.U., is leading the campaign.
In addition, people accused of being Russian operatives have also been arrested on charges of plotting attacks on US military bases in Europe. As happened earlier this year in Germany, when two German-Russian nationals were arrested on suspicion of plotting sabotage attacks.
Officials called it ”a serious effort to undermine military support for Ukraine.”
The attacks, at least so far, have not interrupted the weapons flow to Ukraine, and indeed many of the targets are not directly related to the war. But some security officials say Russia is trying to sow fear and force European nations to add security throughout the weapons supply chain, adding costs and slowing the pace of transfers.
