EU to intensify supply of generators, transformers to Ukraine

During a phone call with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who are suffering from Russia’s missile attacks on civilian infrastructure.

She assured the Ukrainian president that the European Commission would help Ukraine to restore and maintain power and would send:

200 medium-sized transformers and a large autotransformer from Lithuania

A medium-sized autotransformer from Latvia

40 heavy generators from the rescEU reserve located in Romania. Each of these generators can provide uninterrupted power to a small to medium-sized hospital

The European Commission is additionally working on a new energy rescEU hub in Poland to allow donations from third parties and help with their delivery to Ukraine in a coordinated fashion, particularly with our G7 partners, Ursula von der Leyen added.

