EU FMs meet in Kyiv to consider Zalenskyy’s peace plan and show solidarity with Ukraine

In a powerful display of solidarity, top EU diplomats convene in Kyiv for an informal meeting, the first ever outside the EU, to discuss backing Ukraine’s peace plan and preparations for an upcoming peace summit.
byYuri Zoria
02/10/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (R) at a briefing in Kyiv ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers on 2 October 2023. Screenshot: Telegram/JosepBorrellF
On the morning of 2 October, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel reported that he was convening a meeting of all 27 EU foreign ministers in Kyiv, noting that it is the first such meeting outside the European Union.

Ahead of the meeting, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel noted:

“We will study the Peace Plan Formula, [President’s] Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, in order to gather more support around the world and prepare the next [Peace] Summit,” he said.

The decision to hold a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Ukraine is a signal of support for the country and a historic event, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a joint briefing with Josep Borrell in Kyiv, according to Ukrinform.

The unannounced meeting of the EU ministers in Kyiv is informal because it is taking place out of the premises of the European Union, and because it is “considered a high-level political debate that does not have the aim of reaching concrete conclusions and decisions, but it is the kind of brainstorming that we need to do,” Borrel noted.

The European Union is among the biggest supporters of Ukraine in its fight against the ongoing Russian aggression. In response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, EU has provided substantial military, humanitarian, and financial aid to Kyiv while pledging to further integrate Ukraine into the European community.

