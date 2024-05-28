Eng
Biden missing Peace Summit in Switzerland would be “applauded” by Putin, says Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian leader also highlighted that Kyiv is expecting an official response regarding participation in the summit from China.
byOlena Mukhina
28/05/2024
2 minute read
Biden Zelenskyy USA
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy (left) with US President Biden in Washington DC on 12 December 2023. Screenshot from broadcast
US President Joe Biden’s participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland is crucial. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian leader Vladimir Putin would be pleased with Biden’s absence at this significant event, TSN reported.

Earlier Bloomberg reported that US President Joe Biden is expected to miss a Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland next month because it conflicts with a campaign fundraiser in California he’s scheduled to attend alongside celebrities like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and others.

Biden likely to skip Peace Summit in Switzerland chooses to raise money for election

The Swiss conference, aimed at finding a path to peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, is set for June 15-16, shortly after the Group of Seven meeting in Italy. While several G7 leaders plan to attend, neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to attend, the sources said Bloomberg.

“The Peace Summit needs President Biden, and so do the other leaders who look at the reaction of the US. Putin will only applaud his absence, personally applaud it – and standing, at that,” claimed Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

According to the president, Kyiv is also expecting an official response regarding participation in the summit from China.

“We are open to everyone; every opinion matters. I mentioned the major powers, but believe me, every voice is very important,” stated Zelenskyy.

Russia hasn’t been invited to the Global Peace Summit. Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba explained that the event aims to unite countries with the same principles and approaches as Ukraine, upon which further actions will be based. A dialogue with Russia could take place only after this step.

