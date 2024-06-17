Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

British Intelligence: Russia plans using more revenues from tax hikes to continue its war in Ukraine in 2025

UK Intelligence’s latest update indicates that Russia’s recent tax hikes are likely aimed at financing expanding financial obligations, including the war in Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
17/06/2024
1 minute read
8 Embassies, including US and UK, caution against terrorist threat in Moscow
The Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Depositphotos
British Intelligence: Russia plans using more revenues from tax hikes to continue its war in Ukraine in 2025

UK Intelligence’s new update says Russia’s recently announced tax hikes will almost certainly be used to fund growing financial commitments, including the war in Ukraine.

The tax changes are projected to generate approximately $29 billion in additional revenues by 2025. The corporate tax rate will rise from 20% to 25%, and the new income tax system will introduce additional brackets. The highest income tax rate will also increase from 15% to 22%.

“The additional revenue raised, primarily through the corporate tax increase, will almost certainly be used to fund increasing government expenditures. Government spending in 2024 is forecast to increase by approximately 15% from 2023 but will highly likely increase further,” says the report. 

In 2025, the spending will almost certainly continue, as defense expenditures will likely increase alongside social and infrastructure spending. 

The UK Intelligence believes that the heightened tax burden on businesses will almost certainly hinder future investment and growth in non-military sectors.

Russia’s economic growth is likely driven by high state investment in the military sectors. However, according to its update, investment in non-military sectors is likely stagnating.

Read more:

 

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts