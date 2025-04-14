Support us on Patreon
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems from the US for $ 15 bn

Ukraine is willing to explore multiple formats including purchase, licensing, or renting Patriot air defense systems, President Zelenskyy said.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBS that Ukraine is willing to purchase ten Patriot air defense systems from the United States for $15 billion, with European partners ready to assist with financing the deal.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has not received the additional Patriot systems that were promised at the NATO summit in Washington.

“I respect the choice of the US, but when the US didn’t give us such systems, or didn’t sell them, we are ready for any format, the question is not about money,” he said.

The Ukrainian president revealed that some European partners are prepared to provide financial assistance for purchasing these systems.

Patriot air defense systems are vital for Ukraine to counter Russian missile and drone attacks, safeguard urban areas, and maintain national security, as they are among the few systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. As of now, Ukraine operates six Patriot batteries, which is only half of its minimum requested need of ten systems, with challenges also arising from a shortage of interceptor missiles.

“The US says that today there is no possibility. But at this time they are selling such systems, for example, to Israel. I’m not saying that Israel doesn’t need them, but if we are partners, is it really impossible to find a way to protect Ukraine?” Zelenskyy added.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is ready to explore multiple formats of buing the systems.

Ukraine can just buy 10 systems, one of which costs $1.5 billion. “We are ready to pay these 15 billion. We will find this money, and we will pay for everything,” the president said.

The second option would be licenses for production of the systems and corresponding missiles, which he has requested from both the current and previous US administrations.

He also mentioned countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia where American Patriot systems are deployed and where there are no military actions, suggesting they could transfer them to Ukraine.

“We were ready to receive them even for rent. There are many formats to provide this. What’s needed is desire,” Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy called on participants at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels to strengthen Ukraine with ten additional Patriot systems.

In March, US President Donald Trump promised the Ukrainian leader cooperation in finding Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported ongoing work with other countries to obtain another Patriot air defense system.

