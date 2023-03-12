Russians tried to locate SAM Patriot during recent missile attack – Operational Command South

A Patriot system of the German Air Force in August 2013. Illustrative image: Wikipedia 

During the March 9 massive missile attack on Ukraine, the Russians were looking for Patriot SAM systems. This is according to Nataliia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for the security and defense forces of Ukraine’s Operational Command South, UNIAN reports.

According to her, the Ukrainian Defense Forces knew the attack would be undulating, and expected the enemy to build up forces for it. First, the invaders launched kamikaze drones across Ukraine, then missiles. Such tactics were used to check whether Ukraine already has new air defense systems in service.

“The enemy used such tactics in order to attribute at least some victories to himself. In this, the preliminary information played an important role that Ukraine has already been equipped with Patriot-type systems. And they tried to make sure whether it was really so,” Humeniuk said. .

