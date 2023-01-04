SAM system Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine “as soon as possible” – Ukraine MFA

Patriot

A Patriot system of the German Air Force in August 2013. Photo: Wikipedia 

Latest news Ukraine

The American surface-to-air missile system MIM-104 Patriot will arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible, preparations for the transfer of these systems have already begun, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at an online briefing on 4 January, Interfax Ukraine reports.

US new USD 1.85 bn aid package to Ukraine includes first-ever Patriot air defense system

“Last year, we completed a revolutionary decision to provide Ukraine with American Patriot systems, which was agreed upon by the leaders of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden. We expect the deployment of Patriots as soon as possible. Preparations for the transfer of these systems have already begun,” he said.

Read also:

Will American Patriot missile systems help Ukraine close the sky?

Russian Embassy promises “unpredictable consequences” if US sends Patriot missiles to Ukraine

US finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine – CNN

Ukraine needs Patriot air defense systems to protect its energy infrastructure – Ukraine’s PM

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags