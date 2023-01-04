SAM system Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine “as soon as possible” – Ukraine MFA

A Patriot system of the German Air Force in August 2013. Photo: Wikipedia

The American surface-to-air missile system MIM-104 Patriot will arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible, preparations for the transfer of these systems have already begun, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at an online briefing on 4 January, Interfax Ukraine reports.

“Last year, we completed a revolutionary decision to provide Ukraine with American Patriot systems, which was agreed upon by the leaders of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden. We expect the deployment of Patriots as soon as possible. Preparations for the transfer of these systems have already begun,” he said.

