Netherlands to provide Ukraine with radar systems worth 150 million euros – Dutch Defense Ministry

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with four VERA-EG radar systems worth €150 million, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced.
VERA-EG radar systems are designed to detect, locate, identify, and track air, land, and sea targets.
“In this way, the Netherlands contributes to the integrated air defense of Ukraine,” Dutch Defense Ministry announced. “Russia is bombarding Ukrainian civilian and military targets by air, killing and wounding people again today and yesterday. So it remains important to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses. The Netherlands, together with its allies, contributes to this.”
Apart from delivering radar systems, the Netherlands and other European countries are working to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets as soon as possible, Kajsa Ollongren said.
Tags: air defense, F-16, Netherlands, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine