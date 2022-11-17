Air defense, HAWK systems, ammunition — Austin summarized the Ramstein-7 results

After the seventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, conducted in online format, it was announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be receiving additional artillery ammunition, air defense equipment, and winter equipment, Lloyd Austin, the United States Secretary of Defense announced, mil.in.ua reports.

In particular, according to him, Sweden will be providing Ukraine with air defense equipment as part of the $287 million aid package. Spain has committed to shipping two additional HAWK systems and missiles to Ukraine, Canada offered 500 million (presumably Canadian dollars) in additional military assistance and confirmed that it remains the leading donor of winter uniforms and equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Germany and Greece contributed to providing ammunition for Ukrainian artillery systems.

“The free world is with us until we win,” Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov said, summarizing the meeting:

#Ramstein 7 in a few words.

The free world is with us until we win.

🇺🇦 strength now: increased economic potential, better training of #UAarmy, modern logistics.

Grateful to our partners for the support&new initiatives.

Expecting great results before the next meeting in 🇩🇪. — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 16, 2022

He also said that strengthening Ukraine’s air defense was among the top issues of the meeting.

Good news from Scandinavia: Sweden announced another package of security assistance for 🇺🇦 worth SEK 720m.

Air defence systems, vehicles, winter equipment will help our soldiers and support Ukraine’s fight.

Thank you to PM Ulf Kristersson #DefMin @PlJonson and the 🇸🇪 people. pic.twitter.com/zEBA9ed9X4 — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 16, 2022