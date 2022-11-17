Air defense, HAWK systems, ammunition — Austin summarized the Ramstein-7 results

After the seventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, conducted in online format, it was announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be receiving additional artillery ammunition, air defense equipment, and winter equipment, Lloyd Austin, the United States Secretary of Defense announced, mil.in.ua reports.

In particular, according to him, Sweden will be providing Ukraine with air defense equipment as part of the $287 million aid package. Spain has committed to shipping two additional HAWK systems and missiles to Ukraine, Canada offered 500 million (presumably Canadian dollars) in additional military assistance and confirmed that it remains the leading donor of winter uniforms and equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Germany and Greece contributed to providing ammunition for Ukrainian artillery systems.

The free world is with us until we win,” Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov said, summarizing the meeting:

He also said that strengthening Ukraine’s air defense was among the top issues of the meeting.

