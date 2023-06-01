Poland and the Netherlands to help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets – CNN

Norwegian F-16. Photo: Norwegian Air Force

At the June 1 European Political Community Summit in Moldova, the Dutch and Polish prime ministers announced their countries’ intent to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, CNN reports

“We set up the schedule for those training. Poland will help Ukraine train the pilots of F-16 jets,” Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki said.

In turn, Dutch pm Mark Rutte said the Netherlands would also start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets “as soon as possible.”

In March, Poland became the first NATO member to pledge fighter jets to Ukraine, the Soviet-era MiG-29s.

Read also: