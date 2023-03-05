The American F-16 fighter jet. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The US is working with Ukrainian pilots in the United States to determine how long it would take to train them to fly F-16 fighter jets, three sources briefed on the matter told CNN.

Two Ukrainian pilots are currently at a military base in the US having their skills tested in flight simulators to see how much time they would need to learn to fly various US military aircraft, including F-16s, according to CNN.

A US military official told reporters traveling with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to the Middle East that “there are no updates to provide regarding F-16s to Ukraine” and there are no immediate plans to increase the number of Ukrainian pilots in the US.

Ukraine has been pushing for its allies to provide Western fighter jets with the American F-16 being on top of the wishlist. However, the US and other officials are skeptical about providing the F-16s as the jets require considerable training and maintenance while Russia has extensive anti-aircraft systems that could easily shoot them down.

Tags: F-16, US