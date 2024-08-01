US sends cutting-edge AIM-9X air-to-air missiles for Ukraine’s new F-16 fighters

Ukraine has reportedly received its first batch of F-16 fighter jets, armed with cutting-edge AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles, according to media reports. The US is sending a range of American-made weapons to accompany these fast jets, for which Kyiv has long pleaded, Newsweek reports.

For over two years, Ukraine has sought US-made F-16 fighter jets to enhance its air defenses against Russia’s air superiority. On 31 July, Ukraine’s Air Force received their first batch of F-16 fighter jets from Western allies, according to media reports. The first six jets have reportedly come from the Netherlands. NYT noted that Ukraine could receive only about 10 F-16s, at most.

The AIM-9X missiles, manufactured by US defense giant Raytheon, are short-range air-to-air weapons compatible with various jets, including the F-16, F-22, and F-35. The Wall Street Journal reports that the weapons package for the F-16s also includes AGM-88 HARM air-to-ground missiles, longer-range versions of Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits, and more Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM).

In response to a Newsweek request for comment, the Pentagon referred to a new military aid package unveiled on 29 July, which designates $200 million “to provide Ukraine with key capabilities,” including air defense interceptor missiles and anti-tank weapons. Additionally, the Pentagon announced $1.5 billion in funding for Ukraine’s longer-term needs, including munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and other air defense systems.

The AIM-9X and AMRAAM missiles will give Ukraine’s F-16s a leg up in potential short-range dogfights with Russian tactical jets, while the AIM-9X is likely to be useful in attacking Russian cruise missiles and drones targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Media reports on 31 July indicated that the first F-16s had arrived in Ukraine. The Telegraph reported that Ukraine had so far used F-16s only as an air defense asset. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis appeared to confirm the delivery, although there has been no official comment from Ukraine.

Ukraine has conducted its first combat missions using newly arrived American-made F-16s, currently deployed solely for “air defense,” according to The Telegraph.

In the early hours of 31 July, Russia launched 89 suicide drones, targeting Kyiv Oblast and Ukraine managed to shoot down all of those, Ukraine’s Air Force said. It was Russia’s largest Shahed attack in months.

Related: