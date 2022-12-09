US to send Ukraine anti-drone, air defense aid, ammo worth $275 million – Reuters

The US is preparing to send Ukraine a $275 million military aid package offering new capabilities to defeat drones and strengthen air defenses, rockets for HIMARS launchers, 155mm ammunition, Humvee military vehicles, and generators, according to a document seen by Reuters on 8 December and people familiar with the package.
The package could be announced as early as 9 December, but details of the anti-drone and air defense equipment included could not be determined, Reuters says, adding that the $275 million will be covered by Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) which allows the United States to transfer defense articles and services from stocks quickly without congressional approval in response to an emergency.
Read also:
Canada completes issuance of 500 million CAD Ukraine Sovereignty Bond
Latvia has donated hundreds of power generators to Ukraine – LSM.lv
Pentagon awards Raytheon 1.2 bln USD contract to produce NASAMS for Ukraine
Slovakia donates more infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine – Slovak Defense Minister
Tags: aid for Ukraine, air defenses, HIMARS