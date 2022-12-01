Pentagon awards Raytheon 1.2 bln USD contract to produce NASAMS for Ukraine

NASAMS launch. File photo: Industry Handout
The US Department of Defense has signed a contract for the procurement of advanced NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine.
“Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was awarded a $1,216,207,829 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems [NASAMS – Ed.], associated equipment, services and spares in support of the efforts in Ukraine,” the US Department of Defense reported.
Pentagon places $182mn order to produce NASAMS air defence for Ukraine
According to Pentagon, work will be performed in Tewksbury with an estimated completion date of 28 November 2025. Reuters says Raytheon Technologies Co is going to manufacture six NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine.
In total, the US has approved sending Ukraine eight NASAMS systems to help fend off Russian air attacks. Ukraine received two systems in November with others expected to be delivered in future months once they are built.
Read also:
NASAMS and Aspide air defense systems already in Ukraine – UPDATED
Tags: aid for Ukraine, NASAMS