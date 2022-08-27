Pentagon places $182mn order to produce NASAMS air defence for Ukraine

The Pentagon has signed a $182mn contract with weapons producer Raytheon Missiles & Defense to manufacture NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) for Ukraine, the company’s statement says.

“Raytheon Missiles & Defense and our partners are working diligently to quickly deliver this critical, proven air defense capability to help the Ukrainian people defend their homeland,” said Tom Laliberty, president of Land Warfare & Air Defense, a Raytheon Missiles & Defense business area.

“Ukraine will join a dozen nations around the globe who rely on NASAMS to defeat a multitude of threats, including cruise missiles, aircraft, and unmanned systems.”

The Pentagon specified that the estimated date the works will be completed is August 23, 2024.



Funds will come from money previously allocated to promote the security of Ukraine.

On Ukraine’s Independence Day on 24 August, the USA announced its largest ever military aid package to Ukraine at a value of nearly $3bn dollars. It will will include 6 NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, up to 245,000 shells for 155-mm howitzers, and counter-battery weapons.

Jointly developed and produced by RMD and Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, NASAMS consists of the Sentinel radar, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, and KDA’s Fire Distribution Center.

The system defends against unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, cruise missiles, unmanned combat aerial vehicles, and aircraft.