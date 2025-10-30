Sanction pressure is disabling Russia’s war machine. New restrictions are expected to cost at least $50 billion per year for the Kremlin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced. His statements followed a meeting with the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko.

This means the aggressor is increasingly unable to finance the war or replenish equipment, directly affecting the course of combat operations.

Janis Kluge, a research fellow at the German Institute for International Security Affairs, $106.5 said that Russia had spent billion on the war against Ukraine in the first six months of 2025. The Moscow Times reported that war-related expenditures in Russia reached a new record. C ompared to the first year of the war, they have tripled . In August 2025,, a research fellow at the German Institute for International Security Affairs,on the war against Ukraine in the first six months of 2025. The Moscow Times reported that war-related expenditures in Russia reached ahave

“We are seeing significant losses for Russia from the sanctions already imposed on oil companies,” Zelenskyy said.

Partners signal support for Ukraine

The Ukrainian president added that “there will be even more sanctions steps” from allies, as indicated by current signals.

“A regular exchange of information with key countries on Russian individuals and schemes deserving sanctions has also been established, and a significant portion of our proposals are being taken into account by partners. I thank them for this,” Zelenskyy sterssed.

He further noted that measures regarding the Russian tanker fleet, discussed with European leaders at last week’s Coalition of the Willing meeting, must also be fully implemented.

Additionally, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service briefed the President on China’s position and near-term plans in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“It is important that China joins efforts to stop Russia’s ongoing attempts to expand and prolong the war. There will be instructions to our diplomats based on information from recent regional meetings,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine is not only defending itself on the battlefield but also mobilizing international support and legal instruments to contain the aggressor. The response of key states will determine whether the aggressor’s ability to continue the war is curtailed.