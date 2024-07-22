Eng
Drones attack Russian oil refinery in Tuapse

Ukrainian intelligence launched a drone attack on the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, causing explosions and fire, per media reports. Russian officials claim their air defense intercepted multiple drones. The refinery is one of Russia’s oldest and largest oil processing facilities.
22/07/2024
Drone attack on an oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia on 22 July 2024. Screenshots: Telegram/Astra.
Ukrainian drones have reportedly attacked the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, resulting in explosions and fire at the facility. According to Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster, security sources confirmed that drones from the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense carried out the strike overnight on 22 July.

The air assaults on the oil facilities are part of Ukraine’s larger campaign. This year, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry, significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues.

Local social media groups reported that Russian air defense systems attempted to intercept four kamikaze drones during the initial wave of the attack around 3:30 a.m. local time, according to Liga. Subsequently, at least two powerful explosions were heard in the vicinity of the refinery around 6:25 a.m., followed by a fire on the premises. In total, at least eight drones reportedly targeted the facility.

According to Suspilne, Russian propaganda outlet Russia Today acknowledged that the refinery’s infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack. The full extent of the damage to Russia’s military-industrial complex objects is still being assessed.

The Tuapse oil refinery, operated by RN-Tuapse Refinery LLC, is a key facility in Russia’s oil industry. It forms a unified production complex with the marine terminal of Rosneft’s oil products supply enterprise, RN-Marine Terminal Tuapse LLC. Approximately 90% of the refinery’s products are exported. The facility, part of the Rosneft oil company, has an annual capacity of about 12 million tons.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that air defense systems intercepted 47 drones over the Rostov Oblast and a total of 75 drones throughout the night. The Krasnodar region’s operational headquarters reported a fire at the refinery due to the attack, initially covering an area of 50 square meters.

Russian resources reported multiple explosions near the refinery, with local residents claiming to have heard about five explosions around 3:30 a.m. Tuapse authorities assert that their air defense systems allegedly intercepted eight drones between 3:17 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. in the area. However, video footage published by Russian sources shows at least one drone successfully hitting its target.

This attack follows a previous strike on the Tuapse refinery in early 2024, which was reportedly a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The 25 January 2024 attack resulted in significant damage, with the refinery only resuming operations after three months of repairs. Another attack on the Tuapse oil facility occurred in May.

