Latvia has donated hundreds of power generators to Ukraine – LSM.lv

Photo: Zanda Ozola-Balode/Latvijas Televīzija, via eng.LSM.lv



The Latvian public, businesses, and local governments have already donated several hundred power generators to Ukraine and several more cargos will travel to Ukraine in the near future, Latvian Television reported on November 30, according to LSM.lv.

Two driller tractors, two trailers, a loader, and two power generators have been donated by the electricity distribution network State JSC Sadales tīkls (ST). The tractor and other equipment are the replacement hardware meant for the renewal of the infrastructure. The ST has also donated 49 power transformers to Ukraine.

Latvenergo has also donated the equipment for restoring the Ukrainian energy system, including a 54-tonne tri-phase 110-kilovolt transformer that will travel to Ukraine in the coming days.

“But significantly smaller companies are also donating. Solarshop.lv has brought equipment for the Boryspil Hospital to the warehouse of Ziedot.lv. The hospital has asked for batteries because it cannot afford to use fuel-powered generators for a long time… Several municipalities have sent generators to their partnership cities in Ukraine, while a large number of donations are coordinated by the charity Ziedot.lv,” LSM.lv wrote.

Tags: aid for Ukraine, energy infrastructure, Latvia