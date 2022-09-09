President of Latvia called for launch of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU

President of Latvia Egils Levits, who is on a working visit to Kyiv, called for the launch of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

“Ukraine not only belongs to the European family politically and culturally, but also should be a member of the EU, because the European Union is an association of free democratic countries. We are doing everything to ensure the start of accession negotiations… Our task is to go further and start negotiations on the process of Ukraine’s accession to the EU,” Levits said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Kyiv on Friday.

He stressed that the Ukrainian people are now fighting not only for their freedom, but also for the entire Europe and the entire free world. “Our duty is to provide you with all the necessary assistance for Ukraine to win. This is the duty of all democratic countries,” the President of Latvia emphasized.

Levits noted that Latvia helped with the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen, organized summer camps for Ukrainian children and supported Ukraine in the struggle for freedom. In addition, according to the President of Latvia, his country has launched a special program on the restoration of a number of objects in Chernihiv Oblast, particularly educational institutions, so that children could return to education.