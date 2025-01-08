Finish FM: The path to lasting peace requires Ukraine to maintain a strong position

Finnish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen affirmed Finland’s commitment to strengthening sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet, citing both economic and environmental concerns during her visit to Kyiv, Interfax reports.

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Valtonen emphasized that the sanctions strategy serves dual purposes: curtailing Russia’s war revenue and preventing potential environmental disasters in the Baltic Sea.

“Regarding the shadow fleet, we’re addressing multiple issues beyond just enforcing the oil price cap aimed at reducing funding for Russia’s war machine,” Valtonen explained. “We’re also working to prevent a major environmental accident, which is more likely than we currently estimate, especially with the Baltic Sea freezing and these substandard vessels operating in our waters.”

The Finnish minister highlighted her country’s robust support for Ukraine, spanning military, political, and economic dimensions. “We stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” she declared during a press conference with Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha. Valtonen pointed to Finland’s recent detention of a shadow fleet tanker and ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure protection in international maritime zones.

Valtonen also revealed Finland’s interest in utilizing Ukraine’s technological capabilities to protect agricultural infrastructure, praising the “fantastic opportunities” available through Ukrainian expertise.

President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Finland’s support, acknowledging the crucial assistance provided since the war’s onset. “Your support packages have been very important, decisive from the very beginning of this war,” he noted during their meeting.

The visit underscored Finland’s position that a path to lasting peace requires Ukraine to negotiate from a position of strength.

“Finland remains committed to supporting Ukraine. The path to a just and lasting peace requires Ukraine to maintain a strong position,” she said.

As current OSCE Chair, Valtonen confirmed that Ukraine remains a top priority for the organization, endorsing the approach of “peace through strength.” “Finland understands that Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” Valtonen concluded, “but for the freedom of all others – not just Europe’s security, but essentially humanity’s future.”

During her second visit to Kyiv, Valtonen witnessed firsthand the war’s impact on civilians, visiting the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, which had previously been targeted by Russian forces. “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the rule-based international order is not an unstoppable force of nature,” she stated.

“Together, showing the same unity, determination, and courage that the Ukrainian people demonstrate both on the battlefield and at home, we will stop this aggression.”

