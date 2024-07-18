Eng
Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt children’s hospital partially reopens after Russian missile strike

The 8 July Russian attack killed two adults, damaged 24 departments, and forced evacuation of 100 young patients.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
18/07/2024
1 minute read
A young patient in Okhmatdyt. Photo: Okhmatdyt via Facebook
Kyiv Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital, Ukraine’s largest pediatric facility, has partially reopened following a Russian missile strike on 8 July. 

We invite all those needing medical care. Despite challenges, we continue working for our young patients’ health,” the hospital’s press service announced.

Key developments:

  • Most oncology departments have reopened, except the bone marrow transplant unit.
  • Microsurgery, otolaryngology, and maxillofacial surgery units relocated temporarily.
  • Emergency care, various surgical departments, radiology, pediatrics, and intensive care are now operational.
  • Neonatal care services have resumed.
  • Specialized centers, including HIV/AIDS clinic and blood service center, continue functioning.
  • Medical genetics facilities recently reopened.

The Russian attack resulted in two adult fatalities and damaged 24 departments, leading to the evacuation of about 100 young patients. The Security Service of Ukraine reported that Russia deliberately targeted the hospital with an X-101 missile.

Okhmatdyt, known for its unique equipment and experienced staff, previously accommodated up to 700 children and performed about 9,000 surgeries annually. At the time of the strike, approximately 670 children and over 1,000 medical staff were present.

